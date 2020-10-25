Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 64,000 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Vereit were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VER. AXA raised its stake in Vereit by 903.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 166,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 149,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vereit during the first quarter worth approximately $749,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vereit by 72.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vereit during the first quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vereit by 19.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Vereit news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano bought 40,000 shares of Vereit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,279,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VER. Bank of America upgraded Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vereit from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Vereit from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Vereit in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.01. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.29 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

