Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 8,100 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,871,000 after purchasing an additional 580,162 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 57.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,250,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,503 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,536,000 after acquiring an additional 98,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 25.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,496,000 after acquiring an additional 452,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in PulteGroup by 100.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,658,000 after buying an additional 1,091,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $49.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.