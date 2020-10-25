Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 9,500 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 44.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Docusign were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Docusign by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 80.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 131,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 58,608 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Docusign alerts:

In other Docusign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.81, for a total value of $1,647,947.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 74,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,445,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,853,315.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,698 shares of company stock worth $22,229,708. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Docusign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Docusign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.65.

Shares of DOCU opened at $219.82 on Friday. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.