Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Steris were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Steris during the third quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 45.1% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 72.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steris in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 44.9% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $3,816,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,738.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $837,040.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,067.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,590 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $187.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.50. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $192.97.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.38 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Steris from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

