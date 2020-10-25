Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 354.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 58.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

AXTA opened at $26.77 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $980,568.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 620,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,890. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.