Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stake in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Beigene were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,349,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $844,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,201,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,844,959.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $405,415.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,460 shares of company stock worth $94,009,219 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

BGNE stock opened at $299.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.22. Beigene Ltd has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $322.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. The firm had revenue of $65.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -17.38 EPS for the current year.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Beigene from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Beigene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.44.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

