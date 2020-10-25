Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 68.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 56,267 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth $6,250,000. AXA increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 93.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 269,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,188,000 after purchasing an additional 130,089 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth $5,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock opened at $82.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day moving average of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $84.37.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist increased their target price on IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.82.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

