Forsta AP Fonden Buys 21,100 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,821,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $91.25 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

