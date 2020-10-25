Forsta AP Fonden Buys 4,400 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth about $530,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 22,492 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth about $3,811,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Sealed Air by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $369,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,694,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,827 shares of company stock worth $3,274,743. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

SEE opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.10. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $43.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

