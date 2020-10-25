Forsta AP Fonden Buys 5,900 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 27.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $178.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.90. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $180.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.27.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

