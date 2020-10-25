Forsta AP Fonden Buys 73,600 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.9% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,530,000 after acquiring an additional 696,233 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 36.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 498,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 29.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 142.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,112 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $84.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

