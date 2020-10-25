Forsta AP Fonden Buys 7,900 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 24.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $2,700,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5,587.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,469 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $19,045,000 after purchasing an additional 219,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $84,165,000 after purchasing an additional 157,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 328,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. 140166 reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.73.

Shares of NXPI opened at $137.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,959.71, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $145.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

