Forsta AP Fonden Buys 8,800 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 2.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Cintas by 54.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 5.1% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,299,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $338.07 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $358.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $177,215.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,573 shares of company stock worth $30,037,038 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.36.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

