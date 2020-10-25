Forsta AP Fonden Buys 9,700 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469,357 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,225 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,240,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,499,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 36,700 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $1,314,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,773,377 shares of company stock valued at $180,048,915 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $53.00 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of -74.65 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.55.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.