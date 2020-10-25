Forsta AP Fonden Buys Shares of 31,900 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 31,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 979,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,270,000 after buying an additional 127,380 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $90.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $93.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

In other Crown news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

