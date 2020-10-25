Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,863,000 after buying an additional 288,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,075,000 after buying an additional 472,795 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,290,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,473,000 after buying an additional 150,082 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,199,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,403,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,218,000 after buying an additional 60,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATO. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.79.

ATO stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $121.08. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.01 and a 200 day moving average of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $248,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

