Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,574,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $974,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,389,000 after buying an additional 42,502 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 42.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,843,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,899,000 after buying an additional 550,105 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,759,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,518,000 after buying an additional 280,002 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,574,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,359,000 after buying an additional 138,465 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.95.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,948.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,392 shares of company stock worth $8,219,555.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $106.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $107.62.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

