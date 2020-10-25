Forsta AP Fonden Grows Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 352,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 108,168 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,683,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of PFG opened at $43.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average of $40.05. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $57.73.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

