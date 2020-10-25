Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Trimble by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $54.51.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.58 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,765.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,972 shares of company stock worth $4,493,892. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

