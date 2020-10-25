Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP opened at $314.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.43 and its 200 day moving average is $268.07. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $327.40.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.7202 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

