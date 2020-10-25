Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 603.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $723,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $141.74 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $145.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

