Forsta AP Fonden Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Avalara from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avalara from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

AVLR stock opened at $154.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.45. Avalara Inc has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $160.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -237.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $4,561,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 859,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,636,264.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $129,214.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,753,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,431 shares of company stock valued at $16,843,622 over the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.