Forsta AP Fonden Has $1.88 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,028.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 85.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 29.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TER. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

In related news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $1,351,184.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 10,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $953,810.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,776,639.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,321 shares of company stock worth $6,901,843 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $92.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average is $77.13.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

