Forsta AP Fonden Has $1.96 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 166.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,841.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 183.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.53.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $92.39 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 164 properties containing 56,112 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.