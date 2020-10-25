Forsta AP Fonden Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Cable One by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter worth about $1,092,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,907.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,812.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,807.09. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $2,044.41. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. Cable One had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Cable One news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,853.20, for a total value of $618,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.21, for a total value of $2,607,088.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,337.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,652 shares of company stock valued at $4,935,430. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CABO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,849.14.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

