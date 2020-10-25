Forsta AP Fonden Has $2.65 Million Stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair stock opened at $265.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of -38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.92 and its 200-day moving average is $223.53. Wayfair Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair raised shares of Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.15.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,427,169.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,930,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 645,549 shares of company stock worth $192,868,714. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

