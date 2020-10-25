Forsta AP Fonden Has $2.73 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 387.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 91,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 72,426 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in Boston Properties by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 279,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after buying an additional 110,360 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Boston Properties by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Boston Properties by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $77.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.57 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average of $88.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.47.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

