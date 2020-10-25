Forsta AP Fonden Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 6.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 247.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 623.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLSN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Nielsen stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.24. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $22.33.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

