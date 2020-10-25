Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 63.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.51, for a total transaction of $2,647,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,119,340.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total value of $1,743,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 126,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,088,529.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $17,471,906. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARE. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.31.

ARE stock opened at $160.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.17 and a 200-day moving average of $160.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $177.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

