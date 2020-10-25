Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.64 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 175,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $3,059,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $541,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $139.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $157.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.26 and a 200-day moving average of $129.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,825 shares of company stock valued at $25,257,904. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

