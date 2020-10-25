Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 93,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 173.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average is $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of -210.78 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.28.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.