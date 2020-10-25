Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.29 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,158 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $671,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739,583 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $985,042,000 after buying an additional 8,336,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,094,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,245,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,430 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,613 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $251,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.19.

Shares of CTSH opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $75.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,783.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,708,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,037 shares of company stock worth $4,644,959 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.