Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,600 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,922.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,708 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 67,211 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Best Buy by 72.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,545 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $2,607,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Best Buy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 94.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

BBY opened at $118.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.30 and its 200 day moving average is $92.34. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $123.67.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $28,912,713.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 764,547 shares of company stock worth $88,371,377. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

