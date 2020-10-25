Forsta AP Fonden Has $900,000 Stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Allegion were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.78.

Allegion stock opened at $102.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.79 million. Allegion had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.