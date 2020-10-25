Forsta AP Fonden Increases Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 4.7% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,653,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in DexCom by 62.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 6,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 1,851.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total value of $219,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total value of $175,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $19,863,644. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on DexCom from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.70.

DexCom stock opened at $411.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.67, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.23 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.58.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.21 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

