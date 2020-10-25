Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ALXN. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.35.

ALXN stock opened at $121.61 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.