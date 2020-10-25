Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 125.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE stock opened at $133.86 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.63.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Michael N. Mears acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,660. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.44 per share, with a total value of $349,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,596.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $981,768. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.