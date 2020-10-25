Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

