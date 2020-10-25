Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VMware by 635.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in VMware by 85.2% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 107.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 33.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 415 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group started coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Cross Research raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.08.

In other news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $191,820.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $2,051,177.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,782.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,857. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $149.20 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.98. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

