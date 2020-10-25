Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 222.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 275,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in American Water Works by 391.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,273,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.23.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $154.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.80. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $160.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

