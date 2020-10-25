Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Argus downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $71.47 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $74.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.48.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

