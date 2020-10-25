Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $122.72 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.56. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.26.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The firm had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $612,068.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,028,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $267,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,626 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

