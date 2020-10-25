Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in Cooper Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 32,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Cooper Companies by 27.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 97,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,634,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Cooper Companies by 429.6% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 10.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

NYSE COO opened at $356.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.82. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $339.67 and its 200 day moving average is $307.30.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.77.

In other Cooper Companies news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total value of $2,201,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.