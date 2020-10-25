Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 13,400 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,642,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $468,703,000 after buying an additional 3,163,122 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,060,347 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $148,055,000 after buying an additional 153,512 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 21.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,028,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $105,449,000 after buying an additional 875,845 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,657,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $97,674,000 after buying an additional 1,180,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.4% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,689,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $77,366,000 after buying an additional 156,972 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEN stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

