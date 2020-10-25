Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 14,800 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 51,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 29.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,577,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $70,181,000 after buying an additional 357,811 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWTR opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average of $35.77. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $50.53.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. Twitter’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $63,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $269,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,595 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

