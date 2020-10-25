Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 4,100 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,954,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,901,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,614,574,000 after acquiring an additional 355,379 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,923,000 after acquiring an additional 269,322 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,893,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 395.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,554,000 after acquiring an additional 94,607 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.55.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $131.84 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.68. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total transaction of $4,732,559.45. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,266 shares of company stock valued at $10,355,931. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

