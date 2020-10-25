Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 46,600 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 15.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 320,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 227,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 24,047 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 31.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 786,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after buying an additional 188,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 4.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of AFL opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $55.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.