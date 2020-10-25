Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 5,200 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 55.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,420,588.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $106.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.90, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $109.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.57.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

