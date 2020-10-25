Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 700 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 955,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,941,000 after acquiring an additional 517,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 406,587 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 47.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 803,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,037,000 after purchasing an additional 259,788 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 165.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,463,000 after purchasing an additional 218,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,593,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,553,510,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total transaction of $1,998,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total transaction of $6,608,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,114. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $819.81 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $939.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $840.51 and a 200 day moving average of $740.63. The company has a quick ratio of 14.01, a current ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $850.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.67.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

