Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 7,500 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 69,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $8,555,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 344,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 134,178 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $2,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $1,245,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,503.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,590,822.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,068 shares of company stock valued at $10,302,579 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $124.20 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

